Romanian leu to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Ethiopian birrs is currently 12.368 today, reflecting a -0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.151% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 12.427 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 12.344 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.