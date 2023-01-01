1 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Convert PGK to TTD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 PGK
|1.81570 TTD
|5 PGK
|9.07850 TTD
|10 PGK
|18.15700 TTD
|20 PGK
|36.31400 TTD
|50 PGK
|90.78500 TTD
|100 PGK
|181.57000 TTD
|250 PGK
|453.92500 TTD
|500 PGK
|907.85000 TTD
|1000 PGK
|1815.70000 TTD
|2000 PGK
|3631.40000 TTD
|5000 PGK
|9078.50000 TTD
|10000 PGK
|18157.00000 TTD
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
|1 TTD
|0.55075 PGK
|5 TTD
|2.75375 PGK
|10 TTD
|5.50751 PGK
|20 TTD
|11.01502 PGK
|50 TTD
|27.53755 PGK
|100 TTD
|55.07510 PGK
|250 TTD
|137.68775 PGK
|500 TTD
|275.37550 PGK
|1000 TTD
|550.75100 PGK
|2000 TTD
|1101.50200 PGK
|5000 TTD
|2753.75500 PGK
|10000 TTD
|5507.51000 PGK