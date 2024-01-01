10 Papua New Guinean kinas to Fijian dollars

Convert PGK to FJD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = FJ$0.5725 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
PGK to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 PGK to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57470.5913
Low0.55810.5581
Average0.56760.5735
Change1.60%-2.78%
1 PGK to FJD stats

The performance of PGK to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5747 and a 30 day low of 0.5581. This means the 30 day average was 0.5676. The change for PGK to FJD was 1.60.

The performance of PGK to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5913 and a 90 day low of 0.5581. This means the 90 day average was 0.5735. The change for PGK to FJD was -2.78.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Fijian Dollar
1 PGK0.57246 FJD
5 PGK2.86230 FJD
10 PGK5.72460 FJD
20 PGK11.44920 FJD
50 PGK28.62300 FJD
100 PGK57.24600 FJD
250 PGK143.11500 FJD
500 PGK286.23000 FJD
1000 PGK572.46000 FJD
2000 PGK1,144.92000 FJD
5000 PGK2,862.30000 FJD
10000 PGK5,724.60000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 FJD1.74685 PGK
5 FJD8.73425 PGK
10 FJD17.46850 PGK
20 FJD34.93700 PGK
50 FJD87.34250 PGK
100 FJD174.68500 PGK
250 FJD436.71250 PGK
500 FJD873.42500 PGK
1000 FJD1,746.85000 PGK
2000 FJD3,493.70000 PGK
5000 FJD8,734.25000 PGK
10000 FJD17,468.50000 PGK