1 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Canadian dollars

Convert PGK to CAD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = C$0.3507 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
PGK to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 PGK to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35280.3595
Low0.34390.3439
Average0.34830.3501
Change1.97%-2.03%
1 PGK to CAD stats

The performance of PGK to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3528 and a 30 day low of 0.3439. This means the 30 day average was 0.3483. The change for PGK to CAD was 1.97.

The performance of PGK to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3595 and a 90 day low of 0.3439. This means the 90 day average was 0.3501. The change for PGK to CAD was -2.03.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7881.4921.6230.93521.403
1 GBP1.211.296108.9861.7911.9481.12225.692
1 USD0.9260.771184.0711.3821.5030.86619.819
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Canadian Dollar
1 PGK0.35069 CAD
5 PGK1.75344 CAD
10 PGK3.50688 CAD
20 PGK7.01376 CAD
50 PGK17.53440 CAD
100 PGK35.06880 CAD
250 PGK87.67200 CAD
500 PGK175.34400 CAD
1000 PGK350.68800 CAD
2000 PGK701.37600 CAD
5000 PGK1,753.44000 CAD
10000 PGK3,506.88000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CAD2.85154 PGK
5 CAD14.25770 PGK
10 CAD28.51540 PGK
20 CAD57.03080 PGK
50 CAD142.57700 PGK
100 CAD285.15400 PGK
250 CAD712.88500 PGK
500 CAD1,425.77000 PGK
1000 CAD2,851.54000 PGK
2000 CAD5,703.08000 PGK
5000 CAD14,257.70000 PGK
10000 CAD28,515.40000 PGK