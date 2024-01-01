1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Thai bahts

Convert PEN to THB at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ฿8.973 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
PEN to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 PEN to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.97309.6233
Low8.65718.6571
Average8.83459.0479
Change3.65%-6.53%
1 PEN to THB stats

The performance of PEN to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9730 and a 30 day low of 8.6571. This means the 30 day average was 8.8345. The change for PEN to THB was 3.65.

The performance of PEN to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6233 and a 90 day low of 8.6571. This means the 90 day average was 9.0479. The change for PEN to THB was -6.53.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Thai Baht
1 PEN8.97299 THB
5 PEN44.86495 THB
10 PEN89.72990 THB
20 PEN179.45980 THB
50 PEN448.64950 THB
100 PEN897.29900 THB
250 PEN2,243.24750 THB
500 PEN4,486.49500 THB
1000 PEN8,972.99000 THB
2000 PEN17,945.98000 THB
5000 PEN44,864.95000 THB
10000 PEN89,729.90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 THB0.11145 PEN
5 THB0.55723 PEN
10 THB1.11446 PEN
20 THB2.22892 PEN
50 THB5.57230 PEN
100 THB11.14460 PEN
250 THB27.86150 PEN
500 THB55.72300 PEN
1000 THB111.44600 PEN
2000 THB222.89200 PEN
5000 THB557.23000 PEN
10000 THB1,114.46000 PEN