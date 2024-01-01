5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert PEN to SBD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = SI$2.202 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:07
PEN to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SBD
1 PEN to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.22092.2447
Low2.16112.1526
Average2.18692.1952
Change1.34%0.00%
1 PEN to SBD stats

The performance of PEN to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2209 and a 30 day low of 2.1611. This means the 30 day average was 2.1869. The change for PEN to SBD was 1.34.

The performance of PEN to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2447 and a 90 day low of 2.1526. This means the 90 day average was 2.1952. The change for PEN to SBD was 0.00.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 PEN2.20174 SBD
5 PEN11.00870 SBD
10 PEN22.01740 SBD
20 PEN44.03480 SBD
50 PEN110.08700 SBD
100 PEN220.17400 SBD
250 PEN550.43500 SBD
500 PEN1,100.87000 SBD
1000 PEN2,201.74000 SBD
2000 PEN4,403.48000 SBD
5000 PEN11,008.70000 SBD
10000 PEN22,017.40000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SBD0.45419 PEN
5 SBD2.27093 PEN
10 SBD4.54186 PEN
20 SBD9.08372 PEN
50 SBD22.70930 PEN
100 SBD45.41860 PEN
250 SBD113.54650 PEN
500 SBD227.09300 PEN
1000 SBD454.18600 PEN
2000 SBD908.37200 PEN
5000 SBD2,270.93000 PEN
10000 SBD4,541.86000 PEN