20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert PEN to PGK at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = K1.050 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 PEN to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.05711.0571
Low1.03601.0228
Average1.04751.0392
Change1.31%1.64%
View full history

1 PEN to PGK stats

The performance of PEN to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0571 and a 30 day low of 1.0360. This means the 30 day average was 1.0475. The change for PEN to PGK was 1.31.

The performance of PEN to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0571 and a 90 day low of 1.0228. This means the 90 day average was 1.0392. The change for PEN to PGK was 1.64.

Track market ratesView PEN to PGK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08190.8651.4931.6240.93521.394
1 GBP1.19911.296108.9751.7911.9471.12225.658
1 USD0.9250.772184.0761.3821.5030.86519.795
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PEN1.04969 PGK
5 PEN5.24845 PGK
10 PEN10.49690 PGK
20 PEN20.99380 PGK
50 PEN52.48450 PGK
100 PEN104.96900 PGK
250 PEN262.42250 PGK
500 PEN524.84500 PGK
1000 PEN1,049.69000 PGK
2000 PEN2,099.38000 PGK
5000 PEN5,248.45000 PGK
10000 PEN10,496.90000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PGK0.95266 PEN
5 PGK4.76332 PEN
10 PGK9.52664 PEN
20 PGK19.05328 PEN
50 PGK47.63320 PEN
100 PGK95.26640 PEN
250 PGK238.16600 PEN
500 PGK476.33200 PEN
1000 PGK952.66400 PEN
2000 PGK1,905.32800 PEN
5000 PGK4,763.32000 PEN
10000 PGK9,526.64000 PEN