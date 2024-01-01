10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert PEN to MVR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = MVR4.072 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:34
PEN to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MVR
1 PEN to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.15514.1551
Low4.04754.0011
Average4.09794.0845
Change-0.48%0.25%
1 PEN to MVR stats

The performance of PEN to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1551 and a 30 day low of 4.0475. This means the 30 day average was 4.0979. The change for PEN to MVR was -0.48.

The performance of PEN to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1551 and a 90 day low of 4.0011. This means the 90 day average was 4.0845. The change for PEN to MVR was 0.25.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PEN4.07177 MVR
5 PEN20.35885 MVR
10 PEN40.71770 MVR
20 PEN81.43540 MVR
50 PEN203.58850 MVR
100 PEN407.17700 MVR
250 PEN1,017.94250 MVR
500 PEN2,035.88500 MVR
1000 PEN4,071.77000 MVR
2000 PEN8,143.54000 MVR
5000 PEN20,358.85000 MVR
10000 PEN40,717.70000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MVR0.24559 PEN
5 MVR1.22797 PEN
10 MVR2.45593 PEN
20 MVR4.91186 PEN
50 MVR12.27965 PEN
100 MVR24.55930 PEN
250 MVR61.39825 PEN
500 MVR122.79650 PEN
1000 MVR245.59300 PEN
2000 MVR491.18600 PEN
5000 MVR1,227.96500 PEN
10000 MVR2,455.93000 PEN