1 thousand Panamanian balboas to Japanese yen

Convert PAB to JPY at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ¥152.3 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
PAB to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 PAB to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High152.2750154.1500
Low142.2050140.7950
Average147.6647146.3181
Change6.52%-0.96%
1 PAB to JPY stats

The performance of PAB to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.2750 and a 30 day low of 142.2050. This means the 30 day average was 147.6647. The change for PAB to JPY was 6.52.

The performance of PAB to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 154.1500 and a 90 day low of 140.7950. This means the 90 day average was 146.3181. The change for PAB to JPY was -0.96.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Japanese Yen
1 PAB152.27500 JPY
5 PAB761.37500 JPY
10 PAB1,522.75000 JPY
20 PAB3,045.50000 JPY
50 PAB7,613.75000 JPY
100 PAB15,227.50000 JPY
250 PAB38,068.75000 JPY
500 PAB76,137.50000 JPY
1000 PAB152,275.00000 JPY
2000 PAB304,550.00000 JPY
5000 PAB761,375.00000 JPY
10000 PAB1,522,750.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Panamanian Balboa
100 JPY0.65671 PAB
1000 JPY6.56707 PAB
1500 JPY9.85061 PAB
2000 JPY13.13414 PAB
3000 JPY19.70121 PAB
5000 JPY32.83535 PAB
5400 JPY35.46218 PAB
10000 JPY65.67070 PAB
15000 JPY98.50605 PAB
20000 JPY131.34140 PAB
25000 JPY164.17675 PAB
30000 JPY197.01210 PAB