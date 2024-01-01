10 thousand Panamanian balboas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert PAB to IDR at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = Rp15,580 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:16
Track the exchange rate

PAB to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 PAB to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15,680.000016,300.0000
Low15,100.000015,100.0000
Average15,427.766715,580.5556
Change2.60%-4.36%
1 PAB to IDR stats

The performance of PAB to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15,680.0000 and a 30 day low of 15,100.0000. This means the 30 day average was 15,427.7667. The change for PAB to IDR was 2.60.

The performance of PAB to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16,300.0000 and a 90 day low of 15,100.0000. This means the 90 day average was 15,580.5556. The change for PAB to IDR was -4.36.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.07990.6921.4921.6240.93521.394
1 GBP1.19811.293108.6471.7871.9461.1225.63
1 USD0.9270.773184.0371.3821.5050.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PAB15,580.00000 IDR
5 PAB77,900.00000 IDR
10 PAB155,800.00000 IDR
20 PAB311,600.00000 IDR
50 PAB779,000.00000 IDR
100 PAB1,558,000.00000 IDR
250 PAB3,895,000.00000 IDR
500 PAB7,790,000.00000 IDR
1000 PAB15,580,000.00000 IDR
2000 PAB31,160,000.00000 IDR
5000 PAB77,900,000.00000 IDR
10000 PAB155,800,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Panamanian Balboa
1 IDR0.00006 PAB
5 IDR0.00032 PAB
10 IDR0.00064 PAB
20 IDR0.00128 PAB
50 IDR0.00321 PAB
100 IDR0.00642 PAB
250 IDR0.01605 PAB
500 IDR0.03209 PAB
1000 IDR0.06418 PAB
2000 IDR0.12837 PAB
5000 IDR0.32092 PAB
10000 IDR0.64185 PAB