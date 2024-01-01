5 Panamanian balboas to Colombian pesos

Convert PAB to COP at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = $4321 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PAB to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 PAB to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4320.50004320.5000
Low4148.00004010.5000
Average4215.89234148.7931
Change4.16%7.31%
View full history

1 PAB to COP stats

The performance of PAB to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4320.5000 and a 30 day low of 4148.0000. This means the 30 day average was 4215.8923. The change for PAB to COP was 4.16.

The performance of PAB to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4320.5000 and a 90 day low of 4010.5000. This means the 90 day average was 4148.7931. The change for PAB to COP was 7.31.

Track market ratesView PAB to COP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8346451.0792590.73021.49191.623660.93440521.3949
1 GBP1.1981111.29305108.7041.787451.945311.1195225.6333
1 USD0.926550.773365184.06781.382351.504440.8657519.8239
1 INR0.01102170.00919930.011895210.01644330.01789550.01029820.235808

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Colombian Peso
1 PAB4320.50000 COP
5 PAB21602.50000 COP
10 PAB43205.00000 COP
20 PAB86410.00000 COP
50 PAB216025.00000 COP
100 PAB432050.00000 COP
250 PAB1080125.00000 COP
500 PAB2160250.00000 COP
1000 PAB4320500.00000 COP
2000 PAB8641000.00000 COP
5000 PAB21602500.00000 COP
10000 PAB43205000.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Panamanian Balboa
1 COP0.00023 PAB
5 COP0.00116 PAB
10 COP0.00231 PAB
20 COP0.00463 PAB
50 COP0.01157 PAB
100 COP0.02315 PAB
250 COP0.05786 PAB
500 COP0.11573 PAB
1000 COP0.23146 PAB
2000 COP0.46291 PAB
5000 COP1.15728 PAB
10000 COP2.31455 PAB