Convert MDL to RON at the real exchange rate

100 Moldovan leus to Romanian leus

100 mdl
26.09 ron

L1.000 MDL = L0.2609 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:58
How to convert Moldovan leus to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Romanian Leu
1 MDL0.26089 RON
5 MDL1.30446 RON
10 MDL2.60892 RON
20 MDL5.21784 RON
50 MDL13.04460 RON
100 MDL26.08920 RON
250 MDL65.22300 RON
500 MDL130.44600 RON
1000 MDL260.89200 RON
2000 MDL521.78400 RON
5000 MDL1,304.46000 RON
10000 MDL2,608.92000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Moldovan Leu
1 RON3.83300 MDL
5 RON19.16500 MDL
10 RON38.33000 MDL
20 RON76.66000 MDL
50 RON191.65000 MDL
100 RON383.30000 MDL
250 RON958.25000 MDL
500 RON1,916.50000 MDL
1000 RON3,833.00000 MDL
2000 RON7,666.00000 MDL
5000 RON19,165.00000 MDL
10000 RON38,330.00000 MDL