Convert MAD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

50 Moroccan dirhams to South African rand

50 mad
91.79 zar

د.م.1.000 MAD = R1.836 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.1660.7880.9331.3651.4981.35418.227
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.74711.1841.7321.9011.71823.127
1 EUR1.072655.9660.84511.4631.6051.45119.531

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / South African Rand
1 MAD1.83583 ZAR
5 MAD9.17915 ZAR
10 MAD18.35830 ZAR
20 MAD36.71660 ZAR
50 MAD91.79150 ZAR
100 MAD183.58300 ZAR
250 MAD458.95750 ZAR
500 MAD917.91500 ZAR
1000 MAD1,835.83000 ZAR
2000 MAD3,671.66000 ZAR
5000 MAD9,179.15000 ZAR
10000 MAD18,358.30000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Moroccan Dirham
1 ZAR0.54471 MAD
5 ZAR2.72356 MAD
10 ZAR5.44712 MAD
20 ZAR10.89424 MAD
50 ZAR27.23560 MAD
100 ZAR54.47120 MAD
250 ZAR136.17800 MAD
500 ZAR272.35600 MAD
1000 ZAR544.71200 MAD
2000 ZAR1,089.42400 MAD
5000 ZAR2,723.56000 MAD
10000 ZAR5,447.12000 MAD