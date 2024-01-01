Convert MAD to WST at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Samoan talas

1 mad
0.27 wst

د.م.1.000 MAD = WS$0.2737 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:22
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Samoan Tala
1 MAD0.27366 WST
5 MAD1.36829 WST
10 MAD2.73658 WST
20 MAD5.47316 WST
50 MAD13.68290 WST
100 MAD27.36580 WST
250 MAD68.41450 WST
500 MAD136.82900 WST
1000 MAD273.65800 WST
2000 MAD547.31600 WST
5000 MAD1,368.29000 WST
10000 MAD2,736.58000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Moroccan Dirham
1 WST3.65420 MAD
5 WST18.27100 MAD
10 WST36.54200 MAD
20 WST73.08400 MAD
50 WST182.71000 MAD
100 WST365.42000 MAD
250 WST913.55000 MAD
500 WST1,827.10000 MAD
1000 WST3,654.20000 MAD
2000 WST7,308.40000 MAD
5000 WST18,271.00000 MAD
10000 WST36,542.00000 MAD