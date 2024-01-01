5 Samoan talas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert WST to MAD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = د.م.3.636 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 WST to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.67293.6729
Low3.58253.5417
Average3.63523.6025
Change1.49%0.49%
View full history

1 WST to MAD stats

The performance of WST to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6729 and a 30 day low of 3.5825. This means the 30 day average was 3.6352. The change for WST to MAD was 1.49.

The performance of WST to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6729 and a 90 day low of 3.5417. This means the 90 day average was 3.6025. The change for WST to MAD was 0.49.

Track market ratesView WST to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6771.3850.77184.0741.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1331.4990.83490.9971.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7150.9180.51155.7160.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7560.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Moroccan Dirham
1 WST3.63579 MAD
5 WST18.17895 MAD
10 WST36.35790 MAD
20 WST72.71580 MAD
50 WST181.78950 MAD
100 WST363.57900 MAD
250 WST908.94750 MAD
500 WST1,817.89500 MAD
1000 WST3,635.79000 MAD
2000 WST7,271.58000 MAD
5000 WST18,178.95000 MAD
10000 WST36,357.90000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Samoan Tala
1 MAD0.27504 WST
5 MAD1.37521 WST
10 MAD2.75043 WST
20 MAD5.50086 WST
50 MAD13.75215 WST
100 MAD27.50430 WST
250 MAD68.76075 WST
500 MAD137.52150 WST
1000 MAD275.04300 WST
2000 MAD550.08600 WST
5000 MAD1,375.21500 WST
10000 MAD2,750.43000 WST