د.م.1.000 MAD = SI$0.8297 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.280.7880.9331.3661.4991.35418.247
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.76911.1841.7331.9021.71823.149
1 EUR1.071655.9660.84411.4631.6061.45119.549

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MAD0.82973 SBD
5 MAD4.14863 SBD
10 MAD8.29726 SBD
20 MAD16.59452 SBD
50 MAD41.48630 SBD
100 MAD82.97260 SBD
250 MAD207.43150 SBD
500 MAD414.86300 SBD
1000 MAD829.72600 SBD
2000 MAD1,659.45200 SBD
5000 MAD4,148.63000 SBD
10000 MAD8,297.26000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 SBD1.20522 MAD
5 SBD6.02610 MAD
10 SBD12.05220 MAD
20 SBD24.10440 MAD
50 SBD60.26100 MAD
100 SBD120.52200 MAD
250 SBD301.30500 MAD
500 SBD602.61000 MAD
1000 SBD1,205.22000 MAD
2000 SBD2,410.44000 MAD
5000 SBD6,026.10000 MAD
10000 SBD12,052.20000 MAD