5,000 Sri Lankan rupees to New Taiwan dollars

5,000 lkr
532.06 twd

Sr1.000 LKR = NT$0.1064 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.4211.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0851.1010.6830.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8821.9091.1841.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LKR0.10641 TWD
5 LKR0.53206 TWD
10 LKR1.06411 TWD
20 LKR2.12822 TWD
50 LKR5.32055 TWD
100 LKR10.64110 TWD
250 LKR26.60275 TWD
500 LKR53.20550 TWD
1000 LKR106.41100 TWD
2000 LKR212.82200 TWD
5000 LKR532.05500 TWD
10000 LKR1,064.11000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TWD9.39753 LKR
5 TWD46.98765 LKR
10 TWD93.97530 LKR
20 TWD187.95060 LKR
50 TWD469.87650 LKR
100 TWD939.75300 LKR
250 TWD2,349.38250 LKR
500 TWD4,698.76500 LKR
1000 TWD9,397.53000 LKR
2000 TWD18,795.06000 LKR
5000 TWD46,987.65000 LKR
10000 TWD93,975.30000 LKR