₸1.000 KZT = SM0.02201 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TJS
1 KZT to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02230.0225
Low0.02160.0216
Average0.02210.0221
Change-0.72%-2.30%
1 KZT to TJS stats

The performance of KZT to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0223 and a 30 day low of 0.0216. This means the 30 day average was 0.0221. The change for KZT to TJS was -0.72.

The performance of KZT to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0225 and a 90 day low of 0.0216. This means the 90 day average was 0.0221. The change for KZT to TJS was -2.30.

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.3217.790.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7581.047113.4770.7020.5861.261.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KZT0.02201 TJS
5 KZT0.11007 TJS
10 KZT0.22015 TJS
20 KZT0.44030 TJS
50 KZT1.10075 TJS
100 KZT2.20149 TJS
250 KZT5.50373 TJS
500 KZT11.00745 TJS
1000 KZT22.01490 TJS
2000 KZT44.02980 TJS
5000 KZT110.07450 TJS
10000 KZT220.14900 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TJS45.42380 KZT
5 TJS227.11900 KZT
10 TJS454.23800 KZT
20 TJS908.47600 KZT
50 TJS2,271.19000 KZT
100 TJS4,542.38000 KZT
250 TJS11,355.95000 KZT
500 TJS22,711.90000 KZT
1000 TJS45,423.80000 KZT
2000 TJS90,847.60000 KZT
5000 TJS227,119.00000 KZT
10000 TJS454,238.00000 KZT