1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Thai bahts

Convert KZT to THB at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ฿0.06958 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:42
KZT to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 KZT to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06960.0759
Low0.06730.0673
Average0.06840.0706
Change2.22%-8.28%
1 KZT to THB stats

The performance of KZT to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0696 and a 30 day low of 0.0673. This means the 30 day average was 0.0684. The change for KZT to THB was 2.22.

The performance of KZT to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0759 and a 90 day low of 0.0673. This means the 90 day average was 0.0706. The change for KZT to THB was -8.28.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Thai Baht
1 KZT0.06958 THB
5 KZT0.34790 THB
10 KZT0.69581 THB
20 KZT1.39162 THB
50 KZT3.47904 THB
100 KZT6.95808 THB
250 KZT17.39520 THB
500 KZT34.79040 THB
1000 KZT69.58080 THB
2000 KZT139.16160 THB
5000 KZT347.90400 THB
10000 KZT695.80800 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 THB14.37180 KZT
5 THB71.85900 KZT
10 THB143.71800 KZT
20 THB287.43600 KZT
50 THB718.59000 KZT
100 THB1,437.18000 KZT
250 THB3,592.95000 KZT
500 THB7,185.90000 KZT
1000 THB14,371.80000 KZT
2000 THB28,743.60000 KZT
5000 THB71,859.00000 KZT
10000 THB143,718.00000 KZT