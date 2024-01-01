20 Kazakhstani tenges to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert KZT to SBD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = SI$0.01689 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SBD
1 KZT to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01710.0176
Low0.01650.0165
Average0.01690.0171
Change-1.11%-2.90%
View full history

1 KZT to SBD stats

The performance of KZT to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0171 and a 30 day low of 0.0165. This means the 30 day average was 0.0169. The change for KZT to SBD was -1.11.

The performance of KZT to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0176 and a 90 day low of 0.0165. This means the 90 day average was 0.0171. The change for KZT to SBD was -2.90.

Track market ratesView KZT to SBD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.790.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8670.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4720.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 KZT0.01689 SBD
5 KZT0.08447 SBD
10 KZT0.16894 SBD
20 KZT0.33788 SBD
50 KZT0.84470 SBD
100 KZT1.68939 SBD
250 KZT4.22348 SBD
500 KZT8.44695 SBD
1000 KZT16.89390 SBD
2000 KZT33.78780 SBD
5000 KZT84.46950 SBD
10000 KZT168.93900 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SBD59.19300 KZT
5 SBD295.96500 KZT
10 SBD591.93000 KZT
20 SBD1,183.86000 KZT
50 SBD2,959.65000 KZT
100 SBD5,919.30000 KZT
250 SBD14,798.25000 KZT
500 SBD29,596.50000 KZT
1000 SBD59,193.00000 KZT
2000 SBD118,386.00000 KZT
5000 SBD295,965.00000 KZT
10000 SBD591,930.00000 KZT