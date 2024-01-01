10 Kazakhstani tenges to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert KZT to NIO at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = C$0.07591 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
KZT to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NIO
1 KZT to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07690.0778
Low0.07470.0747
Average0.07610.0766
Change-1.19%-2.45%
1 KZT to NIO stats

The performance of KZT to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0769 and a 30 day low of 0.0747. This means the 30 day average was 0.0761. The change for KZT to NIO was -1.19.

The performance of KZT to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0778 and a 90 day low of 0.0747. This means the 90 day average was 0.0766. The change for KZT to NIO was -2.45.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KZT0.07591 NIO
5 KZT0.37955 NIO
10 KZT0.75910 NIO
20 KZT1.51821 NIO
50 KZT3.79552 NIO
100 KZT7.59104 NIO
250 KZT18.97760 NIO
500 KZT37.95520 NIO
1000 KZT75.91040 NIO
2000 KZT151.82080 NIO
5000 KZT379.55200 NIO
10000 KZT759.10400 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NIO13.17340 KZT
5 NIO65.86700 KZT
10 NIO131.73400 KZT
20 NIO263.46800 KZT
50 NIO658.67000 KZT
100 NIO1,317.34000 KZT
250 NIO3,293.35000 KZT
500 NIO6,586.70000 KZT
1000 NIO13,173.40000 KZT
2000 NIO26,346.80000 KZT
5000 NIO65,867.00000 KZT
10000 NIO131,734.00000 KZT