Kazakhstani tenges to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert KZT to MVR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = MVR0.03152 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MVR
1 KZT to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03220.0325
Low0.03100.0310
Average0.03170.0319
Change-2.01%-1.78%
1 KZT to MVR stats

The performance of KZT to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0322 and a 30 day low of 0.0310. This means the 30 day average was 0.0317. The change for KZT to MVR was -2.01.

The performance of KZT to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0325 and a 90 day low of 0.0310. This means the 90 day average was 0.0319. The change for KZT to MVR was -1.78.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.7970.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8730.6710.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4730.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KZT0.03152 MVR
5 KZT0.15762 MVR
10 KZT0.31524 MVR
20 KZT0.63048 MVR
50 KZT1.57620 MVR
100 KZT3.15239 MVR
250 KZT7.88098 MVR
500 KZT15.76195 MVR
1000 KZT31.52390 MVR
2000 KZT63.04780 MVR
5000 KZT157.61950 MVR
10000 KZT315.23900 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MVR31.72190 KZT
5 MVR158.60950 KZT
10 MVR317.21900 KZT
20 MVR634.43800 KZT
50 MVR1,586.09500 KZT
100 MVR3,172.19000 KZT
250 MVR7,930.47500 KZT
500 MVR15,860.95000 KZT
1000 MVR31,721.90000 KZT
2000 MVR63,443.80000 KZT
5000 MVR158,609.50000 KZT
10000 MVR317,219.00000 KZT