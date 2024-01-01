1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Mongolian tugriks

Convert KZT to MNT at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₮7.004 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MNT
1 KZT to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.07657.1504
Low6.86376.8637
Average7.00117.0402
Change-0.84%-1.87%
View full history

1 KZT to MNT stats

The performance of KZT to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.0765 and a 30 day low of 6.8637. This means the 30 day average was 7.0011. The change for KZT to MNT was -0.84.

The performance of KZT to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.1504 and a 90 day low of 6.8637. This means the 90 day average was 7.0402. The change for KZT to MNT was -1.87.

Track market ratesView KZT to MNT chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.790.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.6710.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4690.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KZT7.00427 MNT
5 KZT35.02135 MNT
10 KZT70.04270 MNT
20 KZT140.08540 MNT
50 KZT350.21350 MNT
100 KZT700.42700 MNT
250 KZT1,751.06750 MNT
500 KZT3,502.13500 MNT
1000 KZT7,004.27000 MNT
2000 KZT14,008.54000 MNT
5000 KZT35,021.35000 MNT
10000 KZT70,042.70000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MNT0.14277 KZT
5 MNT0.71385 KZT
10 MNT1.42770 KZT
20 MNT2.85540 KZT
50 MNT7.13850 KZT
100 MNT14.27700 KZT
250 MNT35.69250 KZT
500 MNT71.38500 KZT
1000 MNT142.77000 KZT
2000 MNT285.54000 KZT
5000 MNT713.85000 KZT
10000 MNT1,427.70000 KZT