2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Fijian dollars

Convert KZT to FJD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = FJ$0.004663 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:45
KZT to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

FJD
1 KZT to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00470.0048
Low0.00450.0045
Average0.00460.0047
Change1.58%-2.97%
1 KZT to FJD stats

The performance of KZT to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0047 and a 30 day low of 0.0045. This means the 30 day average was 0.0046. The change for KZT to FJD was 1.58.

The performance of KZT to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0048 and a 90 day low of 0.0045. This means the 90 day average was 0.0047. The change for KZT to FJD was -2.97.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Fijian Dollar
1 KZT0.00466 FJD
5 KZT0.02331 FJD
10 KZT0.04663 FJD
20 KZT0.09326 FJD
50 KZT0.23314 FJD
100 KZT0.46628 FJD
250 KZT1.16571 FJD
500 KZT2.33141 FJD
1000 KZT4.66282 FJD
2000 KZT9.32564 FJD
5000 KZT23.31410 FJD
10000 KZT46.62820 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 FJD214.46300 KZT
5 FJD1,072.31500 KZT
10 FJD2,144.63000 KZT
20 FJD4,289.26000 KZT
50 FJD10,723.15000 KZT
100 FJD21,446.30000 KZT
250 FJD53,615.75000 KZT
500 FJD107,231.50000 KZT
1000 FJD214,463.00000 KZT
2000 FJD428,926.00000 KZT
5000 FJD1,072,315.00000 KZT
10000 FJD2,144,630.00000 KZT