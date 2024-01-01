5,000 Cayman Islands dollars to Thai bahts

Convert KYD to THB at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ฿41.21 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 KYD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.207343.8805
Low39.468339.4683
Average40.347841.3923
Change3.63%-5.96%
View full history

1 KYD to THB stats

The performance of KYD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.2073 and a 30 day low of 39.4683. This means the 30 day average was 40.3478. The change for KYD to THB was 3.63.

The performance of KYD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.8805 and a 90 day low of 39.4683. This means the 90 day average was 41.3923. The change for KYD to THB was -5.96.

Track market ratesView KYD to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0480.9271.32217.7961.5061.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.63311.42619.191.6241.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.5760.701113.4611.1391.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Thai Baht
1 KYD41.20730 THB
5 KYD206.03650 THB
10 KYD412.07300 THB
20 KYD824.14600 THB
50 KYD2,060.36500 THB
100 KYD4,120.73000 THB
250 KYD10,301.82500 THB
500 KYD20,603.65000 THB
1000 KYD41,207.30000 THB
2000 KYD82,414.60000 THB
5000 KYD206,036.50000 THB
10000 KYD412,073.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 THB0.02427 KYD
5 THB0.12134 KYD
10 THB0.24268 KYD
20 THB0.48535 KYD
50 THB1.21338 KYD
100 THB2.42675 KYD
250 THB6.06688 KYD
500 THB12.13375 KYD
1000 THB24.26750 KYD
2000 THB48.53500 KYD
5000 THB121.33750 KYD
10000 THB242.67500 KYD