Cayman Islands dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert KYD to CLP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = $1,153 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 KYD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,161.37001,166.6500
Low1,094.79001,094.7900
Average1,129.71331,134.9909
Change3.87%-0.84%
View full history

1 KYD to CLP stats

The performance of KYD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,161.3700 and a 30 day low of 1,094.7900. This means the 30 day average was 1,129.7133. The change for KYD to CLP was 3.87.

The performance of KYD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,166.6500 and a 90 day low of 1,094.7900. This means the 90 day average was 1,134.9909. The change for KYD to CLP was -0.84.

Track market ratesView KYD to CLP chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0680.9281.32317.8021.5081.3840.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.63811.42619.1931.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.5510.701113.4571.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 KYD1,153.27000 CLP
5 KYD5,766.35000 CLP
10 KYD11,532.70000 CLP
20 KYD23,065.40000 CLP
50 KYD57,663.50000 CLP
100 KYD115,327.00000 CLP
250 KYD288,317.50000 CLP
500 KYD576,635.00000 CLP
1000 KYD1,153,270.00000 CLP
2000 KYD2,306,540.00000 CLP
5000 KYD5,766,350.00000 CLP
10000 KYD11,532,700.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CLP0.00087 KYD
5 CLP0.00434 KYD
10 CLP0.00867 KYD
20 CLP0.01734 KYD
50 CLP0.04335 KYD
100 CLP0.08671 KYD
250 CLP0.21677 KYD
500 CLP0.43355 KYD
1000 CLP0.86710 KYD
2000 CLP1.73419 KYD
5000 CLP4.33548 KYD
10000 CLP8.67096 KYD