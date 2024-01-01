Cayman Islands dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert KYD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
11,47,510 clp

$1.000 KYD = $1,148 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,165.85001,201.1300
Low1,101.77001,083.5400
Average1,132.67231,139.4334
Change2.39%-4.46%
View full history

1 KYD to CLP stats

The performance of KYD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,165.8500 and a 30 day low of 1,101.7700. This means the 30 day average was 1,132.6723. The change for KYD to CLP was 2.39.

The performance of KYD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,201.1300 and a 90 day low of 1,083.5400. This means the 90 day average was 1,139.4334. The change for KYD to CLP was -4.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 KYD1.147,51000 CLP
5 KYD5.737,55000 CLP
10 KYD11.475,10000 CLP
20 KYD22.950,20000 CLP
50 KYD57.375,50000 CLP
100 KYD114.751,00000 CLP
250 KYD286.877,50000 CLP
500 KYD573.755,00000 CLP
1000 KYD1.147.510,00000 CLP
2000 KYD2.295.020,00000 CLP
5000 KYD5.737.550,00000 CLP
10000 KYD11.475.100,00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CLP0,00087 KYD
5 CLP0,00436 KYD
10 CLP0,00871 KYD
20 CLP0,01743 KYD
50 CLP0,04357 KYD
100 CLP0,08715 KYD
250 CLP0,21786 KYD
500 CLP0,43573 KYD
1000 CLP0,87146 KYD
2000 CLP1,74291 KYD
5000 CLP4,35728 KYD
10000 CLP8,71455 KYD