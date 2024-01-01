5 Kuwaiti dinars to Romanian leus

Convert KWD to RON at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = L15.04 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
KWD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 KWD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.042515.0945
Low14.571514.5616
Average14.796314.7781
Change2.49%0.48%
1 KWD to RON stats

The performance of KWD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.0425 and a 30 day low of 14.5715. This means the 30 day average was 14.7963. The change for KWD to RON was 2.49.

The performance of KWD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.0945 and a 90 day low of 14.5616. This means the 90 day average was 14.7781. The change for KWD to RON was 0.48.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.070.92717.7951.5081.6671,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.645119.1871.6261.7971,844.123.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1150.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 KWD15.04250 RON
5 KWD75.21250 RON
10 KWD150.42500 RON
20 KWD300.85000 RON
50 KWD752.12500 RON
100 KWD1,504.25000 RON
250 KWD3,760.62500 RON
500 KWD7,521.25000 RON
1000 KWD15,042.50000 RON
2000 KWD30,085.00000 RON
5000 KWD75,212.50000 RON
10000 KWD150,425.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RON0.06648 KWD
5 RON0.33239 KWD
10 RON0.66478 KWD
20 RON1.32957 KWD
50 RON3.32392 KWD
100 RON6.64784 KWD
250 RON16.61960 KWD
500 RON33.23920 KWD
1000 RON66.47840 KWD
2000 RON132.95680 KWD
5000 RON332.39200 KWD
10000 RON664.78400 KWD