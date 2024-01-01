100 Kuwaiti dinars to Macedonian denars

Convert KWD to MKD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ден185.6 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MKD
1 KWD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High185.6020186.7640
Low180.1980180.1980
Average182.9585182.9590
Change2.35%-0.01%
View full history

1 KWD to MKD stats

The performance of KWD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 185.6020 and a 30 day low of 180.1980. This means the 30 day average was 182.9585. The change for KWD to MKD was 2.35.

The performance of KWD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 186.7640 and a 90 day low of 180.1980. This means the 90 day average was 182.9590. The change for KWD to MKD was -0.01.

Track market ratesView KWD to MKD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0510.92817.7871.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3490.044
1 EUR1.07890.611119.1761.6251.7961,843.863.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1560.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Macedonian Denar
1 KWD185.60200 MKD
5 KWD928.01000 MKD
10 KWD1,856.02000 MKD
20 KWD3,712.04000 MKD
50 KWD9,280.10000 MKD
100 KWD18,560.20000 MKD
250 KWD46,400.50000 MKD
500 KWD92,801.00000 MKD
1000 KWD185,602.00000 MKD
2000 KWD371,204.00000 MKD
5000 KWD928,010.00000 MKD
10000 KWD1,856,020.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MKD0.00539 KWD
5 MKD0.02694 KWD
10 MKD0.05388 KWD
20 MKD0.10776 KWD
50 MKD0.26939 KWD
100 MKD0.53879 KWD
250 MKD1.34697 KWD
500 MKD2.69394 KWD
1000 MKD5.38788 KWD
2000 MKD10.77576 KWD
5000 MKD26.93940 KWD
10000 MKD53.87880 KWD