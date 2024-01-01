5 Kuwaiti dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert KWD to IDR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Rp50,940 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:42
KWD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

IDR
1 KWD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51,176.600053,332.5000
Low49,443.400049,443.4000
Average50,366.606750,988.4378
Change2.24%-4.12%
1 KWD to IDR stats

The performance of KWD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51,176.6000 and a 30 day low of 49,443.4000. This means the 30 day average was 50,366.6067. The change for KWD to IDR was 2.24.

The performance of KWD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53,332.5000 and a 90 day low of 49,443.4000. This means the 90 day average was 50,988.4378. The change for KWD to IDR was -4.12.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KWD50,942.50000 IDR
5 KWD254,712.50000 IDR
10 KWD509,425.00000 IDR
20 KWD1,018,850.00000 IDR
50 KWD2,547,125.00000 IDR
100 KWD5,094,250.00000 IDR
250 KWD12,735,625.00000 IDR
500 KWD25,471,250.00000 IDR
1000 KWD50,942,500.00000 IDR
2000 KWD101,885,000.00000 IDR
5000 KWD254,712,500.00000 IDR
10000 KWD509,425,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 IDR0.00002 KWD
5 IDR0.00010 KWD
10 IDR0.00020 KWD
20 IDR0.00039 KWD
50 IDR0.00098 KWD
100 IDR0.00196 KWD
250 IDR0.00491 KWD
500 IDR0.00982 KWD
1000 IDR0.01963 KWD
2000 IDR0.03926 KWD
5000 IDR0.09815 KWD
10000 IDR0.19630 KWD