100 Kuwaiti dinars to Djiboutian francs

Convert KWD to DJF at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Fdj579.6 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DJF
1 KWD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High583.1050583.2680
Low579.2630579.2630
Average580.9486581.5308
Change-0.50%-0.35%
View full history

1 KWD to DJF stats

The performance of KWD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 583.1050 and a 30 day low of 579.2630. This means the 30 day average was 580.9486. The change for KWD to DJF was -0.50.

The performance of KWD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 583.2680 and a 90 day low of 579.2630. This means the 90 day average was 581.5308. The change for KWD to DJF was -0.35.

Track market ratesView KWD to DJF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0660.92717.7991.5081.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3460.044
1 EUR1.07890.657119.1941.6261.7951,844.463.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7230.05210.0850.09496.0960.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Djiboutian Franc
1 KWD579.62500 DJF
5 KWD2,898.12500 DJF
10 KWD5,796.25000 DJF
20 KWD11,592.50000 DJF
50 KWD28,981.25000 DJF
100 KWD57,962.50000 DJF
250 KWD144,906.25000 DJF
500 KWD289,812.50000 DJF
1000 KWD579,625.00000 DJF
2000 KWD1,159,250.00000 DJF
5000 KWD2,898,125.00000 DJF
10000 KWD5,796,250.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DJF0.00173 KWD
5 DJF0.00863 KWD
10 DJF0.01725 KWD
20 DJF0.03451 KWD
50 DJF0.08626 KWD
100 DJF0.17253 KWD
250 DJF0.43131 KWD
500 DJF0.86263 KWD
1000 DJF1.72525 KWD
2000 DJF3.45050 KWD
5000 DJF8.62625 KWD
10000 DJF17.25250 KWD