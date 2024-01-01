1 Kuwaiti dinar to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert KWD to BOB

ك1.000 KWD = Bs22.49 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate
KWD to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BOB
1 KWD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.695222.7356
Low22.467422.4674
Average22.586722.6078
Change-0.51%-0.63%
1 KWD to BOB stats

The performance of KWD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.6952 and a 30 day low of 22.4674. This means the 30 day average was 22.5867. The change for KWD to BOB was -0.51.

The performance of KWD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.7356 and a 90 day low of 22.4674. This means the 90 day average was 22.6078. The change for KWD to BOB was -0.63.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KWD22.48840 BOB
5 KWD112.44200 BOB
10 KWD224.88400 BOB
20 KWD449.76800 BOB
50 KWD1,124.42000 BOB
100 KWD2,248.84000 BOB
250 KWD5,622.10000 BOB
500 KWD11,244.20000 BOB
1000 KWD22,488.40000 BOB
2000 KWD44,976.80000 BOB
5000 KWD112,442.00000 BOB
10000 KWD224,884.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BOB0.04447 KWD
5 BOB0.22234 KWD
10 BOB0.44467 KWD
20 BOB0.88935 KWD
50 BOB2.22337 KWD
100 BOB4.44674 KWD
250 BOB11.11685 KWD
500 BOB22.23370 KWD
1000 BOB44.46740 KWD
2000 BOB88.93480 KWD
5000 BOB222.33700 KWD
10000 BOB444.67400 KWD