10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Bermudan dollars

Convert KES to BMD at the real exchange rate

10000 kes
64.85 bmd

1.00000 KES = 0.00649 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862391.0976591.20231.463881.623140.9449818.737
1 GBP1.1595711.2728105.7551.697471.882141.0957721.7268
1 USD0.911050.785669183.08871.333651.478740.860917.0701
1 INR0.01096460.009455790.012035310.01605090.01779720.01036120.205444

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bermudan Dollar
1 KES0.00649 BMD
5 KES0.03243 BMD
10 KES0.06485 BMD
20 KES0.12970 BMD
50 KES0.32425 BMD
100 KES0.64851 BMD
250 KES1.62127 BMD
500 KES3.24254 BMD
1000 KES6.48508 BMD
2000 KES12.97016 BMD
5000 KES32.42540 BMD
10000 KES64.85080 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BMD154.20000 KES
5 BMD771.00000 KES
10 BMD1542.00000 KES
20 BMD3084.00000 KES
50 BMD7710.00000 KES
100 BMD15420.00000 KES
250 BMD38550.00000 KES
500 BMD77100.00000 KES
1000 BMD154200.00000 KES
2000 BMD308400.00000 KES
5000 BMD771000.00000 KES
10000 BMD1542000.00000 KES