1 thousand Japanese yen to Bahamian dollars

Convert JPY to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
6.95 bsd

1.00000 JPY = 0.00695 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7854530.91151.479511.33460.861757.11851.3288
1 GBP1.2731511.160471.883641.699151.09719.062921.69176
1 EUR1.09710.8617211.623171.464190.9453957.809711.45783
1 AUD0.67590.5308880.61607910.9020560.5824574.811390.898136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bahamian Dollar
100 JPY0.69505 BSD
1000 JPY6.95048 BSD
1500 JPY10.42572 BSD
2000 JPY13.90096 BSD
3000 JPY20.85144 BSD
5000 JPY34.75240 BSD
5400 JPY37.53259 BSD
10000 JPY69.50480 BSD
15000 JPY104.25720 BSD
20000 JPY139.00960 BSD
25000 JPY173.76200 BSD
30000 JPY208.51440 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BSD143.87500 JPY
5 BSD719.37500 JPY
10 BSD1438.75000 JPY
20 BSD2877.50000 JPY
50 BSD7193.75000 JPY
100 BSD14387.50000 JPY
250 BSD35968.75000 JPY
500 BSD71937.50000 JPY
1000 BSD143875.00000 JPY
2000 BSD287750.00000 JPY
5000 BSD719375.00000 JPY
10000 BSD1438750.00000 JPY