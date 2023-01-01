100 Jamaican dollars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert JMD to IMP at the real exchange rate

100 jmd
0.51 imp

1.00000 JMD = 0.00508 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8604251.0948591.06711.464911.625370.94665518.7195
1 GBP1.1622211.27245105.8391.702541.889031.1002221.7561
1 USD0.91340.785885183.17771.3381.484560.8646517.0978
1 INR0.01098090.009448270.012022510.0160860.01784810.01039520.205557

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 JMD0.00508 IMP
5 JMD0.02538 IMP
10 JMD0.05077 IMP
20 JMD0.10154 IMP
50 JMD0.25384 IMP
100 JMD0.50768 IMP
250 JMD1.26921 IMP
500 JMD2.53843 IMP
1000 JMD5.07685 IMP
2000 JMD10.15370 IMP
5000 JMD25.38425 IMP
10000 JMD50.76850 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 IMP196.97300 JMD
5 IMP984.86500 JMD
10 IMP1969.73000 JMD
20 IMP3939.46000 JMD
50 IMP9848.65000 JMD
100 IMP19697.30000 JMD
250 IMP49243.25000 JMD
500 IMP98486.50000 JMD
1000 IMP196973.00000 JMD
2000 IMP393946.00000 JMD
5000 IMP984865.00000 JMD
10000 IMP1969730.00000 JMD