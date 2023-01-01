500 Jersey pounds to Uzbekistan soms

Convert JEP to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 jep
7866650 uzs

1.00000 JEP = 15733.30000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8608151.0936590.97691.463911.624430.947218.7209
1 GBP1.1616911.27055105.6931.700691.887191.1003521.749
1 USD0.914350.787061183.18651.338551.485330.8660517.1178
1 INR0.01099180.00946140.012021210.0160910.01785540.01041090.205776

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 JEP15733.30000 UZS
5 JEP78666.50000 UZS
10 JEP157333.00000 UZS
20 JEP314666.00000 UZS
50 JEP786665.00000 UZS
100 JEP1573330.00000 UZS
250 JEP3933325.00000 UZS
500 JEP7866650.00000 UZS
1000 JEP15733300.00000 UZS
2000 JEP31466600.00000 UZS
5000 JEP78666500.00000 UZS
10000 JEP157333000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Jersey pound
1 UZS0.00006 JEP
5 UZS0.00032 JEP
10 UZS0.00064 JEP
20 UZS0.00127 JEP
50 UZS0.00318 JEP
100 UZS0.00636 JEP
250 UZS0.01589 JEP
500 UZS0.03178 JEP
1000 UZS0.06356 JEP
2000 UZS0.12712 JEP
5000 UZS0.31780 JEP
10000 UZS0.63559 JEP