100 Gambian dalasis to Jordanian dinars

Convert GMD to JOD at the real exchange rate

100 gmd
1.041 jod

D1.000 GMD = JD0.01041 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8462651.074389.62881.465831.611970.95816519.2395
1 GBP1.1816611.26945105.911.73211.904791.1322322.7345
1 USD0.930850.787743183.431.364451.500490.891917.9089
1 INR0.01115710.009441960.011986110.01635440.0179850.01069040.214658

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Jordanian Dinar
1 GMD0.01041 JOD
5 GMD0.05205 JOD
10 GMD0.10410 JOD
20 GMD0.20820 JOD
50 GMD0.52049 JOD
100 GMD1.04099 JOD
250 GMD2.60248 JOD
500 GMD5.20495 JOD
1000 GMD10.40990 JOD
2000 GMD20.81980 JOD
5000 GMD52.04950 JOD
10000 GMD104.09900 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 JOD96.06240 GMD
5 JOD480.31200 GMD
10 JOD960.62400 GMD
20 JOD1921.24800 GMD
50 JOD4803.12000 GMD
100 JOD9606.24000 GMD
250 JOD24015.60000 GMD
500 JOD48031.20000 GMD
1000 JOD96062.40000 GMD
2000 JOD192124.80000 GMD
5000 JOD480312.00000 GMD
10000 JOD960624.00000 GMD