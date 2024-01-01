Convert GIP to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 Gibraltar pounds to New Zealand dollars

5 gip
10.37 nzd

£1.000 GIP = $2.073 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6171.4651.6120.95819.239
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9341.7321.9061.13222.742
1 USD0.9310.788183.4621.3651.5020.89217.918
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / New Zealand Dollar
1 GIP2.07343 NZD
5 GIP10.36715 NZD
10 GIP20.73430 NZD
20 GIP41.46860 NZD
50 GIP103.67150 NZD
100 GIP207.34300 NZD
250 GIP518.35750 NZD
500 GIP1,036.71500 NZD
1000 GIP2,073.43000 NZD
2000 GIP4,146.86000 NZD
5000 GIP10,367.15000 NZD
10000 GIP20,734.30000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
1 NZD0.48229 GIP
5 NZD2.41147 GIP
10 NZD4.82293 GIP
20 NZD9.64586 GIP
50 NZD24.11465 GIP
100 NZD48.22930 GIP
250 NZD120.57325 GIP
500 NZD241.14650 GIP
1000 NZD482.29300 GIP
2000 NZD964.58600 GIP
5000 NZD2,411.46500 GIP
10000 NZD4,822.93000 GIP