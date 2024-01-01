50 Gibraltar pounds to Lebanese pounds

Convert GIP to LBP at the real exchange rate

50 gip
5,682,400 lbp

£1.000 GIP = ل.ل.113,600 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6231.4651.6120.95819.239
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9561.7321.9061.13222.746
1 USD0.9310.788183.4591.3641.5010.89217.916
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Lebanese Pound
1 GIP113,648.00000 LBP
5 GIP568,240.00000 LBP
10 GIP1,136,480.00000 LBP
20 GIP2,272,960.00000 LBP
50 GIP5,682,400.00000 LBP
100 GIP11,364,800.00000 LBP
250 GIP28,412,000.00000 LBP
500 GIP56,824,000.00000 LBP
1000 GIP113,648,000.00000 LBP
2000 GIP227,296,000.00000 LBP
5000 GIP568,240,000.00000 LBP
10000 GIP1,136,480,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 LBP0.00001 GIP
5 LBP0.00004 GIP
10 LBP0.00009 GIP
20 LBP0.00018 GIP
50 LBP0.00044 GIP
100 LBP0.00088 GIP
250 LBP0.00220 GIP
500 LBP0.00440 GIP
1000 LBP0.00880 GIP
2000 LBP0.01760 GIP
5000 LBP0.04400 GIP
10000 LBP0.08799 GIP