5 Ghanaian cedis to Maldivian rufiyaas

5 ghs
5.34 mvr

GH¢1.000 GHS = MVR1.068 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GHS1.06775 MVR
5 GHS5.33875 MVR
10 GHS10.67750 MVR
20 GHS21.35500 MVR
50 GHS53.38750 MVR
100 GHS106.77500 MVR
250 GHS266.93750 MVR
500 GHS533.87500 MVR
1000 GHS1,067.75000 MVR
2000 GHS2,135.50000 MVR
5000 GHS5,338.75000 MVR
10000 GHS10,677.50000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MVR0.93655 GHS
5 MVR4.68275 GHS
10 MVR9.36549 GHS
20 MVR18.73098 GHS
50 MVR46.82745 GHS
100 MVR93.65490 GHS
250 MVR234.13725 GHS
500 MVR468.27450 GHS
1000 MVR936.54900 GHS
2000 MVR1,873.09800 GHS
5000 MVR4,682.74500 GHS
10000 MVR9,365.49000 GHS