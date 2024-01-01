Convert GHS to KRW at the real exchange rate

Ghanaian cedis to South Korean wons today

1,000 ghs
95,975 krw

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₩95.98 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93218.1010.7881.3531.50383.486
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2560.5770.9911.10161.142
1 EUR1.0731.466119.430.8461.4521.61389.618
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.612

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / South Korean Won
1 GHS95.97510 KRW
5 GHS479.87550 KRW
10 GHS959.75100 KRW
20 GHS1,919.50200 KRW
50 GHS4,798.75500 KRW
100 GHS9,597.51000 KRW
250 GHS23,993.77500 KRW
500 GHS47,987.55000 KRW
1000 GHS95,975.10000 KRW
2000 GHS191,950.20000 KRW
5000 GHS479,875.50000 KRW
10000 GHS959,751.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KRW0.01042 GHS
5 KRW0.05210 GHS
10 KRW0.10419 GHS
20 KRW0.20839 GHS
50 KRW0.52097 GHS
100 KRW1.04194 GHS
250 KRW2.60485 GHS
500 KRW5.20970 GHS
1000 KRW10.41940 GHS
2000 KRW20.83880 GHS
5000 KRW52.09700 GHS
10000 KRW104.19400 GHS
20000 KRW208.38800 GHS
30000 KRW312.58200 GHS
40000 KRW416.77600 GHS
50000 KRW520.97000 GHS