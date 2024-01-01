Convert GHS to CRC at the real exchange rate

5,000 Ghanaian cedis to Costa Rican colóns

5,000 ghs
181,271 crc

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₡36.25 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1050.7881.3531.50283.453
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2590.5770.9911.161.113
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4350.8461.4521.61389.583
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Costa Rican Colón
1 GHS36.25420 CRC
5 GHS181.27100 CRC
10 GHS362.54200 CRC
20 GHS725.08400 CRC
50 GHS1,812.71000 CRC
100 GHS3,625.42000 CRC
250 GHS9,063.55000 CRC
500 GHS18,127.10000 CRC
1000 GHS36,254.20000 CRC
2000 GHS72,508.40000 CRC
5000 GHS181,271.00000 CRC
10000 GHS362,542.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CRC0.02758 GHS
5 CRC0.13792 GHS
10 CRC0.27583 GHS
20 CRC0.55166 GHS
50 CRC1.37915 GHS
100 CRC2.75830 GHS
250 CRC6.89575 GHS
500 CRC13.79150 GHS
1000 CRC27.58300 GHS
2000 CRC55.16600 GHS
5000 CRC137.91500 GHS
10000 CRC275.83000 GHS