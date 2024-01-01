500 Ghanaian cedis to Belarusian rubles

Convert GHS to BYN at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
113.24 byn

GH¢1.000 GHS = Br0.2265 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1060.7881.3531.50383.459
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2570.5770.9911.161.109
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4310.8461.4521.61389.568
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.61

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Belarusian Ruble
1 GHS0.22648 BYN
5 GHS1.13240 BYN
10 GHS2.26481 BYN
20 GHS4.52962 BYN
50 GHS11.32405 BYN
100 GHS22.64810 BYN
250 GHS56.62025 BYN
500 GHS113.24050 BYN
1000 GHS226.48100 BYN
2000 GHS452.96200 BYN
5000 GHS1,132.40500 BYN
10000 GHS2,264.81000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BYN4.41539 GHS
5 BYN22.07695 GHS
10 BYN44.15390 GHS
20 BYN88.30780 GHS
50 BYN220.76950 GHS
100 BYN441.53900 GHS
250 BYN1,103.84750 GHS
500 BYN2,207.69500 GHS
1000 BYN4,415.39000 GHS
2000 BYN8,830.78000 GHS
5000 BYN22,076.95000 GHS
10000 BYN44,153.90000 GHS