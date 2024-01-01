Convert GGP to UZS at the real exchange rate

50 Guernsey pounds to Uzbekistan soms

50 ggp
800,030 uzs

£1.000 GGP = so'm16,000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5881.4661.6130.95919.274
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8611.7321.9061.13322.776
1 USD0.9320.789183.4771.3661.5030.89317.96
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 GGP16,000.60000 UZS
5 GGP80,003.00000 UZS
10 GGP160,006.00000 UZS
20 GGP320,012.00000 UZS
50 GGP800,030.00000 UZS
100 GGP1,600,060.00000 UZS
250 GGP4,000,150.00000 UZS
500 GGP8,000,300.00000 UZS
1000 GGP16,000,600.00000 UZS
2000 GGP32,001,200.00000 UZS
5000 GGP80,003,000.00000 UZS
10000 GGP160,006,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Guernsey pound
1 UZS0.00006 GGP
5 UZS0.00031 GGP
10 UZS0.00062 GGP
20 UZS0.00125 GGP
50 UZS0.00312 GGP
100 UZS0.00625 GGP
250 UZS0.01562 GGP
500 UZS0.03125 GGP
1000 UZS0.06250 GGP
2000 UZS0.12500 GGP
5000 UZS0.31249 GGP
10000 UZS0.62498 GGP