Convert GGP to MVR at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Guernsey pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

10,000 ggp
195,581 mvr

£1.000 GGP = MVR19.56 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.6331.4661.6130.95819.285
1 GBP1.18211.269105.921.7321.9061.13322.789
1 USD0.9320.788183.51.3661.5020.89317.965
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GGP19.55810 MVR
5 GGP97.79050 MVR
10 GGP195.58100 MVR
20 GGP391.16200 MVR
50 GGP977.90500 MVR
100 GGP1,955.81000 MVR
250 GGP4,889.52500 MVR
500 GGP9,779.05000 MVR
1000 GGP19,558.10000 MVR
2000 GGP39,116.20000 MVR
5000 GGP97,790.50000 MVR
10000 GGP195,581.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Guernsey pound
1 MVR0.05113 GGP
5 MVR0.25565 GGP
10 MVR0.51130 GGP
20 MVR1.02259 GGP
50 MVR2.55649 GGP
100 MVR5.11297 GGP
250 MVR12.78243 GGP
500 MVR25.56485 GGP
1000 MVR51.12970 GGP
2000 MVR102.25940 GGP
5000 MVR255.64850 GGP
10000 MVR511.29700 GGP