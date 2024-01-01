100 Guernsey pounds to Cambodian riels

Convert GGP to KHR at the real exchange rate

100 ggp
521,986.00 khr

£1.000 GGP = ៛5,220 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.6831.4661.6130.95819.275
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9911.7321.9061.13322.781
1 USD0.9320.788183.5461.3661.5020.89317.957
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Cambodian Riel
1 GGP5,219.86000 KHR
5 GGP26,099.30000 KHR
10 GGP52,198.60000 KHR
20 GGP104,397.20000 KHR
50 GGP260,993.00000 KHR
100 GGP521,986.00000 KHR
250 GGP1,304,965.00000 KHR
500 GGP2,609,930.00000 KHR
1000 GGP5,219,860.00000 KHR
2000 GGP10,439,720.00000 KHR
5000 GGP26,099,300.00000 KHR
10000 GGP52,198,600.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Guernsey pound
1 KHR0.00019 GGP
5 KHR0.00096 GGP
10 KHR0.00192 GGP
20 KHR0.00383 GGP
50 KHR0.00958 GGP
100 KHR0.01916 GGP
250 KHR0.04789 GGP
500 KHR0.09579 GGP
1000 KHR0.19158 GGP
2000 KHR0.38315 GGP
5000 KHR0.95788 GGP
10000 KHR1.91576 GGP