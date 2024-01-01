1 thousand Guernsey pounds to Bermudan dollars

Convert GGP to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
1,268.70 bmd

£1.000 GGP = $1.269 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.621.4661.6120.95819.284
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9351.7331.9061.13322.795
1 USD0.9320.788183.4991.3661.5020.89317.967
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 GGP1.26870 BMD
5 GGP6.34350 BMD
10 GGP12.68700 BMD
20 GGP25.37400 BMD
50 GGP63.43500 BMD
100 GGP126.87000 BMD
250 GGP317.17500 BMD
500 GGP634.35000 BMD
1000 GGP1,268.70000 BMD
2000 GGP2,537.40000 BMD
5000 GGP6,343.50000 BMD
10000 GGP12,687.00000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 BMD0.78821 GGP
5 BMD3.94105 GGP
10 BMD7.88209 GGP
20 BMD15.76418 GGP
50 BMD39.41045 GGP
100 BMD78.82090 GGP
250 BMD197.05225 GGP
500 BMD394.10450 GGP
1000 BMD788.20900 GGP
2000 BMD1,576.41800 GGP
5000 BMD3,941.04500 GGP
10000 BMD7,882.09000 GGP