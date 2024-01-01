Convert GEL to MVR at the real exchange rate

5 Georgian laris to Maldivian rufiyaas

5 gel
26.74 mvr

₾1.000 GEL = MVR5.348 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5921.4661.6120.95919.283
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8981.7331.9051.13322.793
1 USD0.9320.788183.4541.3661.5020.89317.962
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GEL5.34798 MVR
5 GEL26.73990 MVR
10 GEL53.47980 MVR
20 GEL106.95960 MVR
50 GEL267.39900 MVR
100 GEL534.79800 MVR
250 GEL1,336.99500 MVR
500 GEL2,673.99000 MVR
1000 GEL5,347.98000 MVR
2000 GEL10,695.96000 MVR
5000 GEL26,739.90000 MVR
10000 GEL53,479.80000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Georgian Lari
1 MVR0.18699 GEL
5 MVR0.93494 GEL
10 MVR1.86987 GEL
20 MVR3.73974 GEL
50 MVR9.34935 GEL
100 MVR18.69870 GEL
250 MVR46.74675 GEL
500 MVR93.49350 GEL
1000 MVR186.98700 GEL
2000 MVR373.97400 GEL
5000 MVR934.93500 GEL
10000 MVR1,869.87000 GEL