1 thousand Georgian laris to Laotian kips

Convert GEL to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
7,729,210 lak

₾1.000 GEL = ₭7,729 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Laotian Kip
1 GEL7,729.21000 LAK
5 GEL38,646.05000 LAK
10 GEL77,292.10000 LAK
20 GEL154,584.20000 LAK
50 GEL386,460.50000 LAK
100 GEL772,921.00000 LAK
250 GEL1,932,302.50000 LAK
500 GEL3,864,605.00000 LAK
1000 GEL7,729,210.00000 LAK
2000 GEL15,458,420.00000 LAK
5000 GEL38,646,050.00000 LAK
10000 GEL77,292,100.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Georgian Lari
1 LAK0.00013 GEL
5 LAK0.00065 GEL
10 LAK0.00129 GEL
20 LAK0.00259 GEL
50 LAK0.00647 GEL
100 LAK0.01294 GEL
250 LAK0.03234 GEL
500 LAK0.06469 GEL
1000 LAK0.12938 GEL
2000 LAK0.25876 GEL
5000 LAK0.64690 GEL
10000 LAK1.29379 GEL