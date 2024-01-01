Convert GEL to KMF at the real exchange rate

500 Georgian laris to Comorian francs

500 gel
80,528 kmf

₾1.000 GEL = CF161.1 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
How to convert Georgian laris to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Comorian Franc
1 GEL161.05600 KMF
5 GEL805.28000 KMF
10 GEL1,610.56000 KMF
20 GEL3,221.12000 KMF
50 GEL8,052.80000 KMF
100 GEL16,105.60000 KMF
250 GEL40,264.00000 KMF
500 GEL80,528.00000 KMF
1000 GEL161,056.00000 KMF
2000 GEL322,112.00000 KMF
5000 GEL805,280.00000 KMF
10000 GEL1,610,560.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Georgian Lari
1 KMF0.00621 GEL
5 KMF0.03105 GEL
10 KMF0.06209 GEL
20 KMF0.12418 GEL
50 KMF0.31045 GEL
100 KMF0.62090 GEL
250 KMF1.55225 GEL
500 KMF3.10451 GEL
1000 KMF6.20901 GEL
2000 KMF12.41802 GEL
5000 KMF31.04505 GEL
10000 KMF62.09010 GEL